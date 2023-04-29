CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hyderabad Food Joint Sells Apple, Chocolate Bhajiyas and Locals Are Surprisingly Loving Them
2-MIN READ

Hyderabad Food Joint Sells Apple, Chocolate Bhajiyas and Locals Are Surprisingly Loving Them

Reported By: Medabayani Balakrishna

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

Local18

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 13:36 IST

Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad Food Joint Sells Apple, Chocolate Bhajiyas and Locals Are Surprisingly Loving Them (News18)

Srinivasa Mixture Point in Hyderabad has gained a lot of popularity for its variety of bhajiyas made from not just vegetables like potato, brinjal, or tomato but also from mango, apple and even chocolate.

The Srinivasa Mixture Point, located at the Hi-tech City Metro Railway Station in Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, has become a popular destination for people seeking a variety of delicious snacks. The outlet offers a range of mouth-watering bujjis (bajjis/bhajiyas), which are spicy snacks made of besan (gram) flour mixed with chillies, banana, and potato. What makes this place unique is the innovative use of fruits in their snacks, including pineapple, apple, and even chocolate. The outlet is open from 12 pm in the afternoon until 11 pm at night, providing customers with a wide window of opportunity to enjoy their tasty treats.

According to the owner of The Srinivasa Mixture Point, the restaurant was originally established in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, in 2009, where it quickly gained popularity among food enthusiasts who loved their variety of delicious spicy foods. Encouraged by the positive feedback, the owners decided to expand their business and open a branch in Hyderabad. Today, their outlet in the bustling city of Telangana is attracting a lot of attention from foodies with their extensive menu that includes 15 different types of mouth-watering bajjis. These include a variety of vegetables such as carrot, potato, brinjal, and tomato, as well as unique options like egg, meal maker, cashew nut, paneer, cake, and even mango bajji.

As a result of the positive feedback from the public, the proprietors were inspired to grow their company and open a branch in Hyderabad. (Credits: News18)

While speaking to News18, a 12-year-old said Aasritha expressed her amazement in an interview with News18, saying, “It’s incredible. I’ve never tasted this variety anywhere before. Bajji and chocolate together indicate extreme craziness." She also expressed her intention to visit the outlet again.

They serve as many as 30 special items in a month by preparing one special item on daily basis. One can taste a variety of mixes (spicy appetisers), including salt pista mixture and salt badam mixture, as indicated by the restaurant’s name. (Credits: News18)

Another satisfied customer, Nandini Reddy, said, “I really love chocolate, and this bajji made with my favorite chocolate is fantastic. I even asked them to use wafers to create the perfect bajji. The different fruit bajjis they offer are also excellent. On our most recent visit, my dad tried their fruit bajji and loved it."

This Hyderabad food joint is known for offering a wide variety of delicious snacks, including 30 special items that rotate on a daily basis. They serve a range of mouth-watering mixes (spicy appetizers) such as salt pista mixture and salt badam mixture, which are in line with the restaurant’s name. In addition to their snacks, the proprietors of the restaurant also serve water from the River Godavari in Rajamahendravaram, adding to the unique experience of dining at their outlet.

Due to their impressive selection of snacks and mixes, The Srinivasa Mixture Point has become a popular destination not only for regular clients but also for people from various neighbouring areas who are eager to sample their delicious bajjis.

April 29, 2023
April 29, 2023