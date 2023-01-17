Hyderabad Influencer Hilariously Mocks ‘Shivering’ Delhiites as Cold Wave Grips North India

It’s biting cold in Delhi! With temperature dipping to an extremely low, people are experiencing severe cold wave conditions in the national capital. On Tuesday, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius which came as a relief after the thermometer dropped to 1.4 degrees Celsius during the early hours of Monday, recording the lowest of the season. Such weather conditions have made it difficult for the Delhiites to get out of their beds and finish their everyday tasks. Amidst that, a Hyderabad influencer’s skit about shivering ‘Dilliwale’ has gone viral on social media.

Artist Anuj Gurwara took to Twitter to share a 53-second clip where he went a bit lyrical to express how Delhiites keep boasting about their native place for the whole year but are now getting chilled to the bone due to the icy-cold weather in the city. He went on to exclaim how their ‘chattering’ teeth have now taken over the ‘chit-chats’, which happened to be a Delhiites’ adapted trait. Not to miss was the way he highlighted that the citizens get no break when it comes to weather as they’ve to either use air purifiers to combat pollution or heaters to get respite from cold. He soon started comparing the moderate temperature in Hyderabad where one can actually enjoy the weather without getting troubled by the extremities.

love it— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) January 6, 2023

Thanks for the sympathy. Can’t budge from heater — nirupama kotru (@nirupamakotru) January 6, 2023

“baataan kam, daataan zyaada kit kit” — Murthy_CS (@Murthy_CS_) January 7, 2023

♥️ from Delhite . Too good. But I still love Delhi despite the extremes.— ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ (@purple_keewee) January 11, 2023

Twitterverse started reacting to the video as one of them said, “Thanks for the sympathy. Can’t budge from the heater”. “So true..having been to Hyderabad and now in Gurgaon, totally relatable and understandable,” wrote another. Some even mentioned his unique expressions and commented, “baataan kam, daataan zyaada kit kit” while another one remarked, “(Love) from Delhite. Too good. But I still love Delhi despite the extremes.”

