Sonu Sood may have earned recognition with his portrayal of negative shades characters on screen, but the actor emerged as a real-life hero with his philanthropic acts. He stepped up to help migrant labourers and daily wage earners who were having a terrible time during the national lockdown just after the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. To honour Sonu’s incredible acts, a restaurant in Hyderabad has launched ‘India’s Biggest Plate’ named after him. Gismat Jail Mandi, a jail-themed restaurant close to Kondapur in Hyderabad, recently launched the plate in presence of Sonu. The restaurant claims the “Sonu Sood Plate” is the biggest serving meal in the country.

Sonu Sood shared pictures from the event on his Instagram handle where he is seen posing beside the humongous plate filled with the Arabic Mandi (a rice dish with slow-cooked chicken). The actor was surrounded by a bunch of people at the launch as shown in the picture.

“ India’s Biggest Plate is now named after me. Being a vegetarian guy who eats little food can’t have a plate on his name that caters to 20 people at a time. Humbled,” Sonu wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The restaurant reshared Sonu’s post and thanked him for the positive aura that he brought into the restaurant during his visit to Hyderabad. “Sir you have the biggest heart and we cannot find a better name for the plate sir.” the restaurant wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gismat (@gismat_jailmandi)

The pictures shared by Sonu has received over 1.1 million likes since it was uploaded a day ago. Several users also dropped their reaction to the naming of the biggest plate.

Playback singer Aditi Singh Sharma dropped a cute comment that read, “How sweet is this Sonu ‘swad’.” Influencer Meena K Iyer also wrote, “This is simply mind-blowing.”

Quite a few users, however, also called out Sood for being a vegetarian and promoting a non-vegetarian dish. “Ah man, very disappointing to look at. A whole dead body. At least the cruelty is visible to everyone," a comment read. Another fan urged Sonu to not promote non-vegetarian food. “Being a vegetarian guy. Don’t promote non-veg,” they wrote.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here