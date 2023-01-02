Hyderabadi Biryani Topped With 3.5 Lakh Online Orders in India on New Year's Eve

Hyderabadi Biryani stood top in satisfying the taste buds of the people across the country. A total of 3.5 lakh online orders for the biryani were made till 10:25 pm on December 31 as part of New Year celebrations, a poll conducted by the online food delivery company Swiggy revealed.

According to the poll, 75.4 per cent of the online orders were raised for Hyderabadi Biryani, 14.2 per cent for Lucknowi Biryani and orders raised for Kolkata Biryani stood at 10.4 per cent out of total online orders on Saturday.

It said as many as 1.65 lakh biryanis were delivered by 7.20 pm itself to the customers. Bawarchi Restaurant, one of the popular biryani restaurants in Hyderabad, has delivered two biryanis per minute on Saturday. The restaurant has prepared as much as 15 tonnes of biryani to meet the demand, the poll found.

Meanwhile, Telugu states set new record in the sale of liquor on December 31 as part of New Year celebrations. In Telangana, liquor worth Rs.215.74 crore was sold out in one day and the boozers in the happening city Hyderabad had consumed liquor worth Rs.37.68 crore within 24 hours. Andhra Pradesh also recorded sale of liquor at Rs.127 crore on December 31. The record sale of liquor in both the Telugu States also attributed to the state governments concerned in permitting owners to open the wine shops for public till midnight and to run the bars for the boozers till 1am.

The New Year celebrations in Hyderabad had a tragic conclusion where two persons including a woman were killed when an over speeding car hit them near Banjara Hills Rd. No 3 at around 5.30 am on Sunday. It is reported that the tragedy occurred when an engineering student said to be in an inebriated condition while driving the car along with his friend on the way to Punjagutta from Jubilee Hills Check Post.

Two people were injured and three cars were damaged in the incident. The deceased were identified as Eswari from Bhimavaram and Srinivas from Raulapalem in Andhra Pradesh. The injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

