‘I Fall and I Stand Back’: CA Aspirant Pens Moving Twitter Thread After Failing Exam

It’s natural to feel pressurised before exams but it’s completely unacceptable to blame ourselves after falling flat in any of them. After all, it’s not the results that decide your future, it’s your efforts, hard work and determination put behind that make you stand tall and prepares you to fight the bitter world with perseverance. We know, it’s easier said than done but would you still not believe in this if a student herself narrates and accepts the failure in front of the world and takes it as an inspiration to stand back stronger? What could’ve been better than this? A CA aspirant took to social media to share her inspiring take on failing in the final examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

A student named Shruti Tayal appeared for the CA Final Group-1 exam but failed by 12 marks. But, that didn’t stop her from believing in herself and her efforts, which is, indeed, commendable! Sharing the screenshot of her mark sheet, Shruti wrote, “So yes, i failed by 12 marks. But that doesn’t mean that i had put any less efforts or i didn’t deserve it. Sometimes we fight through everything, but at the end we cannot fight against our own fate." She recounted her tale, “I fall and I stand back again…" which would look easy to people. “But honestly it takes every ounce of blood to fall and stand back again. To accept the fact that you put your 100 percent and yet the time was not by your side is like hell,” Shruti added.

So yes, i failed by 12 marks. But that doesn’t mean that i had put any less efforts or i didn’t deserve it. Sometimes we fight through everything, but at the end we cannot fight against our own fate. pic.twitter.com/GZR1LwrVK9— Shruti (@Shruti_tayal04) January 12, 2023

When a person is successful and they narrate their failure is easier than a person who is going through failure and accepting it out loud in front of the world, because the fact is that failure doesn’t lessen your worth it just makes you stronger.— Shruti (@Shruti_tayal04) January 12, 2023

Going through failure and accepting it loud is what Shruti believes in as she inspires others to persevere and never give up. She, very rightly, said, “Failure doesn’t lessen your worth" and went on to remark how getting infected with food poisoning in her previous attempt came in the way of her success. She then exclaimed that justifying her attempts wasn’t the point there, the focus was rather on “no matter what you do, (sometimes) the time is not yours."

But don’t stop, someday it will be yours, just yours. And that day no matter how unfavourable things are you will still succeed.— Shruti (@Shruti_tayal04) January 12, 2023

Also for the people who wanted to know how miserably i failed, i have no place for you people in my life. I have someone more powerful in my life then you guys, and thats me, myself and as long as that i need no goddamn body to console me and pity me.— Shruti (@Shruti_tayal04) January 12, 2023

But, my friend, it’s not the end of the world. Shruti went on to explain that there will be a day when you will succeed, no matter how unfavorable things turn out to be! She then ended her motivational note with a powerful message that read, “I have someone more powerful in my life then you guys, and thats me, myself and as long as that i need no goddamn body to console me and pity me.”

Sorry, some time we have to accept the truth even it’s hard. Just see mine below. Best wishes for future. pic.twitter.com/YnxYRN8V5L— Kumar (@cakumar2020) January 12, 2023

She definitely proved that it takes guts to accept your failures in front of a society that only acclaims the successful! Soon, others started sharing their own examination results and experiences that they’ve come across after failing in one or the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here