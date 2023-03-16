'I Feel Repulsed': Man Says His Wife's Vagina Was Ruined After Pregnancy, Gets Slammed

A man is receiving flak on Twitter after he shared his experience of his wife’s pregnancy. Twitter user who goes by the name Alma shared a few screenshots which are now going viral. In the screenshots, he can be seen mentioning that her body had changed during and after the pregnancy. She got a big belly, acne, and her vagina was completely “ruined." However, after delivering the baby, she lost the weight but her body did not become how it was before. “My wife started grossing me out during the pregnancy. The big belly, stretch marks, acne, and big, dark nipples really put me off… Her vagina is ruined. She looks old and haggard," the man shared.

He further mentioned how he felt “repulsed." He shared how he wants to be attracted to her again. The woman, on the other hand, has always been insecure about her body and therefore, he cannot tell her about what he has been feeling for a while now. “I feel disgust and revulsion when I see her body, and I can never tell her that, because she’s always been insecure," he mentioned. Have a look at the viral tweet:

“I feel repulsed by my wife.”“My wife started grossing me out during the pregnancy. The big belly, stretch marks, acne, and big, dark nipples really put me off… Her vagina is ruined. She looks old and haggard.” pic.twitter.com/ht9bZp9gLV — Alma (@glumirror) March 14, 2023

“The age difference explicitly communicates the fact that he wanted a young thang that would remain young forever. Now that he is seeing her body experience womanhood in different ways, he recalls that it was never a woman he wanted but a young practically untouched girl," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I suspect porn has some significant role in this."

One Twitter user mentioned, “this is actually so scary and upsetting. how are women even meant to feel safe and secure in their marriage with a worry like this looming over their heads? tbf any respectable man wouldn’t do this, but it would still be a fear in the back of the woman’s mind though."

Here are a few responses:

19 and 31 when they got together and 2 WEEKS after giving birth he decides she’s hideous because *checks notes* her body look like she’s given birth. pedo https://t.co/Q5MHiQ7ns5— sophie (@s0phiem_) March 15, 2023

the first line told us everything. she was 19, he was 31. he’s gonna leave her and prey on someone younger than her. https://t.co/iozLtnrnP1— nwa|SYD DAY! (@gajahwrld) March 15, 2023

this literally infuriated me. i don’t know this man but i hate him. https://t.co/lNnlEBt1DR— miss honey (@foyinog) March 15, 2023

Exhibit 101 of men being insensitive thankless assholes. How long before he actually cheats while the poor wife baby sits at home & tries her best to make her loser husband happy? https://t.co/1x5cyTeiod— TakeADeepBreath (@DeepTake) March 15, 2023

May God free this woman from this horrendous man. https://t.co/sCIbYH0Xvb— Gabrielle Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) March 14, 2023

This is when you know the boy married the woman for the sake of appearance and not the personality. This is when we know that the maturity level is primary school level. The frontal lobe wasn’t and still isn’t fully developed yet. https://t.co/RZ96RG8WQv— fenny (@fennyisreading) March 16, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here