India’s biggest-ever edition of its biennial airshow, Aero India, is underway at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru. On the second day of Aero India 2023, Tata Group-owned Air India announced a multi-billion-dollar deal with Boeing. The Indian aircraft carrier is set to acquire 220 aircraft from the aerospace manufacturing giant for $34 billion. The mega-deal has generated much excitement worldwide. Even popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle joined the bandwagon, expressing his marvel at the scale of the deal and the implication it has for India’s stature.

Once the deal was signed, US President Joe Biden was quick to acknowledge that the order that Air India had placed with Boeing would support over a million jobs spread across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree.

This is what Bhogle had to say about Biden’s comment:

I hadn't imagined a day would come when an American President would issue a statement that an order placed by an Indian company would lead to "one million American jobs over 44 states…"— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 14, 2023

Bhogle’s tweet soon went viral, with 3.6 million views so far. People in the replies have written about how proud they are of this achievement of the Tatas. Many have also lauded this “job-creator" role as “New India".

“India is the next big job creator," one said, while another replied, “That’s the power of New India."

India is the next big job creator.— KaashSeAkash (Akash Gupta) (@akashthematrix) February 15, 2023

Thats the power of New India .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Robin Arora 🇮🇳 (@robinarora07) February 14, 2023

“Awesome!! The effects of this order will be felt from Seattle to Washington!! Hopefully, there is a technology transfer component also as well for Indian manufacturing to kick in an aerospace revolution in India," one wrote.

Awesome!! The effects of this order will be felt from Seattle to Washington!! Hopefully, there is a technology transfer component also as well for Indian manufacturing to kick in aerospace revolution in #india— prakash-pat (@PrakashPat85) February 14, 2023

“Haha, even UK PM also claiming jobs in Britain with this deal, same claimed by France’s president. We Indians are providing jobs to west & US," one user wrote, attaching the screenshot of Rishi Sunak’s tweet about the deal.

Haha 😂 even UK PM also claiming jobs in Britain with this deal, same claimed by France’s president. We Indians are providing jobs to west & US 😆 pic.twitter.com/lCn6FlU0w4— Kapil Chauhan (@KAPILCH48004076) February 14, 2023

Some others, however, had concerns regarding the impact this deal would have on the Indian economy and the indigenous aviation manufacturing ecosystem.

“Now imagine how much foreign exchange will be destroyed," said one.

Now imagine how much foreign exchange will be destroyed 🤔— K Prasad Rao (@Prasadraok4) February 14, 2023

Yet another user compared this deal with one made by the Indian defence industry with prominent US multinational Lockheed Martin.

Would have been nice if the deal was like the Lockheed Martin deal with some manufacturing in India too .— Invisible Goose (@meGDinesh) February 14, 2023

The Air India order is Boeing’s third-largest sale in terms of dollar value, and second-biggest in terms of the number of planes ordered. It will help the airline expand its services and regain the market share it has lost over the past few decades.

Air India has also placed an order for 250 aircraft with Boeing’s only competitor in the field, Airbus. UK PM Rishi Sunak said this deal would support jobs from across the country and help deliver the priority of growing the economy.

