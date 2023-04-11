'I Meant Sholay Not Chhole': British High Commissioner Alex Ellis' Tweet Has Netizens Amused

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, left his followers amused after his latest tweet. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he tweeted about the suggestions he received about which Bollywood movie to watch to improve his Hindi. Mr Ellis tweeted a list of recommendations he received from Twitter. He included movies like ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Lagaan’. However, here is what happened that left people in splits.

He misspelt the name of the film on top of the list. He wrote Sholay as Chole. After this, his followers corrected him. “I meant शोले not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet)," he wrote.

In the previous tweet, he also joked about Lagaan, as he wrote, “I have seen Lagaan- that’s why I tell my colleagues every day “Dugna lagaan dena padega." Here is the viral tweet:

I meant शोले not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet) https://t.co/CkqmtwAKow— Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) April 11, 2023

“Chupke Chupke is our boxing day ritual movie. You will love it, though watch it with your Hindi guru or friends first time to enjoy it best. It’s a multi time watch, you find nuggets on each viewing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Try watching some comedy in case you are fond of them Your Excellency : a. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron b. Andaaz Apna Apna Cult humorous Indian Movies. Hope you had a lovely Breakfast."

Mr Ellis often posts pictures of him enjoying delicious Indian dishes. Earlier, the British envoy tweeted about trying a spicy snack from a roadside vendor in Mumbai. In the picture, Ellis is seen enjoying as he relishes the famous Bombay sandwich and chilli ice cream from the stall. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Eating like a #Mumbaikar today – trying the Mumbai sandwich and chilli ice cream. #BombaySandwich”. Not just that, he also wrote “Come eat” in Marathi in his caption.

