'I Wanted It, I Got It': 5-Year-Old Places Orders Worth Rs 3.21 Lakh On Amazon

“I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it,” this catchy lyric of Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings aptly describes the shocking story of the 5-year-old girl who spent $3,922 (approximately Rs 3.21 lakh) purchase on Amazon. Identified to be Lila Varisco, the little girl was reportedly enjoying a car ride with her family when she was given permission to use her mother Jessica Nunes’ phone, as per Today. Hailing from Westport Massachusetts, the mom assumed Lisa might only play games on the device, unbeknownst to the massive credit card bill that she was about to receive on March 27.

Nunes revealed she found nothing out of the ordinary and went about the day until a notification at 2 am at the next morning caught her attention. She found it was an alert of an order shipment from Amazon she knew nothing about. Nunes initially thought her account had been hacked as her credit card has been charged approx Rs 3.21 lakh. Her purchase history indicated the 5-year-old has placed an order for 10 children’s dirt bikes, a two-seat ride-on Jeep which was worth $3,179 (approximately Rs 2.6 lakh). In addition to this, she also bought 10 pairs of white cowgirl boots for $743 (approximately Rs 60,000).

The size of the boots was 7, which is ‘ironically’ her mother’s shoe size. Nunes believes that Lila bought the bikes after watching the same model at a park just a day before the order was made. “There was an older boy with a bike and Lila was devastated because she was too young to ride it," said the mother. However, she still cannot fathom how the 5-year-old managed to find the exact item on the online shopping platform. It so happened that the little girl ordered the bikes from two different sellers, one of whom emailed Nunes for confirmation. She was able to cancel that batch, but the situation wasn’t similar for the other one. The second seller had already shipped the order which was delivered to her house.

When the mom asked Lila for an explanation, the girl simply said, “I just wanted it and I got it.” This wasn’t supposedly the first time when the 5-year-old had placed a secretive order. During Christmas, Nunes was surprised to find a pack of lip gloss delivered to her house. The mother revealed that all the companies from where the purchase was made have shown no problems processing returns.

