'I Was the One Holding Him': Justine Musk After Elon Claims Firstborn Died in His Arms

Elon Musk recently said he would not be restoring Alex Jones’ Twitter account. Podcaster and Infowars founder Jones was fined $965 million to family members of eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent because he claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a “hoax” and a “false flag” operation designed by the US government to seize everyone’s guns. Replying to a Twitter user on why he would not be restoring Jones’ account, Musk wrote, “My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."

My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Musk’s ex-wife Justine Musk has now disputed the claim that the child died in Elon’s arms. Speaking of the death of Nevada Alexander Musk, who passed away within 10 weeks of his birth, Justine wrote, “A SIDS-related incident that put him on life support. He was declared brain-dead. And not that it matters to anyone except me, because it is one of the most sacred and defining moments of my life, but I was the one who was holding him."

A SIDS-related incident that put him on life support. He was declared brain-dead. And not that it matters to anyone except me, because it is one of the most sacred and defining moments of my life, but I was the one who was holding him.— Justine Musk (@justinemusk) November 23, 2022

“Dad always wants to get credits, but, that should, actually, goes to mom. I believe it is the mom who felt that last heartbeat. *I don’t oppose Elon or anything," a Twitter user wrote. Justine replied with a clarification: “Not the last heartbeat. The death rattle."

Not the last heartbeat. The death rattle.— Justine Musk (@justinemusk) November 23, 2022

I know. 🙂 The details are just really important to me.— Justine Musk (@justinemusk) November 23, 2022

Many Twitter users expressed their sympathies to Justine.

