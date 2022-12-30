IAS Officer Shares Heartwarming Video of Mother Kangaroo Smothering Her Baby With Kisses

The animal kingdom never fails to intrigue mankind. We often come across videos of animals in their natural habitat on social media and one such heartwarming video has caught the attention of several Internet users. A video of a Kangaroo and its baby recently surfaced on the internet, and it is one of the cutest things you will see today. It shows a mother Kangaroo adorably hugging her baby and smothering it with kisses. The video has been shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter.

In the video, the baby Kangaroo is seen jumping to hold its mother and they both go on to hug each other. The baby soon goes on to kiss her cheeks and the mother does the same. The video is too adorable to watch. The caption in the video also says, “A photographer has captured this beautiful moment between a joey and his mother. The purest love ever. There’s nothing like a hug from mum”. The caption also read, “Most Precious”.

Watch the video below:

As soon as the video was shared online, social media users couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable the video is and the importance of a mother. One of the users wrote, “Wonderful moments! Expression of unconditional love.”

Wonderful moments! Expression of unconditional love !!— Prem (@Premtwt) December 30, 2022

Another user added, “A mother is a mother, be it an animal or a human being, she loves her child very much. May Allah bless all mothers.”

A mother is a mother, be it an animal or a human being, she loves her child very much. May Allah bless all the mothers.Amen Yarab Al-Alameen— Nasar Khalid (@NasarKhalid7) December 30, 2022

A third user added, “Very cute video. Mothers are the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Very cute video.. Mothers 😍 is most beautiful thing in the world— Manish Ghule (@Manish_Ghule) December 30, 2022

Earlier, a video of a tigress taking a stroll with its little one amid lush greenery went viral on the internet. The tigress and cub were seen wandering on opposite ends of the road at the start of the video. The cub suddenly approaches its mother and brushes up against her. The tigress halts before starting to move to see what her baby is doing. The mother-child duo looks majestic as they walk. The caption also read, “One doesn’t need expensive clothes to look cute”. Watch the video below:

One doesn’t need expensive clothes to look cute. pic.twitter.com/GOs3v3UAhQ— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 18, 2022

The video garnered over 93 thousand views as of now.

Reference: Twitter link

