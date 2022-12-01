IAS Officer Shares How Tamil Nadu Reserve Preps 'Food Ball' Breakfast For Elephants

A video of elephants gulping down a massive food ball has gone viral on the internet. It was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu who gave a sneak peek of how breakfast is prepared for the giant mammals at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp inside the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve located in Tamil Nadu. The staff at the elephant camp carefully curate their breakfast as per a defined menu. In the morning, they are fed a mixture of ragi, jaggery, and rice which is peppered with a little bit of salt. The mixture is turned into a giant food ball manually before it is served to the animals.

A video shared by the IAS officer on Tuesday shows how the staff arrange large blocks of rice, jaggery, and rice and mix all the ingredients together on a giant table. Then the mixed food ball is carried outside for the patiently waiting animals. While sharing the video, the IAS officer wrote, “Breakfast time for elephants at Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Each elephant has a defined menu carefully curated by the camp Veterinarian. Ragi jaggery rice is mixed with some salt and given as food balls to waiting elephants outside.” Watch the clip here:

The video has garnered massive traction on the micro-blogging site with over fifty-five thousand views and more than two thousand likes. As soon as the clip caught the attention of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Surender Mehra, he quickly confirmed, “Theppakadu in Mudumalai is one of best places to visit to see management of camp elephants.”

Meanwhile, a user said, “This video made my day. Amazed to see one elephant banging the bell on the iron rod to drive attention toward him.”

Another added, “Admire all animal lovers and caretakers who love to take care of elephants. Beautiful video and keep up the good work. All are blessed souls.”

The official Theppakadu Elephant camp website states that the reserve was established a century ago and is currently home to 24 elephants.

