IAS Officer Shares Video of Herd of Elephants Searching For Ragi in Tamil Nadu Forest

There are innumerable animal videos on the internet that put a smile on your face. Social media has become a hub for all of these things. In a similar instance, IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of wild elephants moving together on a mud road in a hilly area. In the caption, she mentioned that its the time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. “Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests. Local communities too have to play a huge role," she wrote.

In the video, the herd can be seen hurriedly moving in one direction. As the video proceeds, a few of them lose their path. However, they somehow manage to join them again. Have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of a baby elephant scratching itself from head to toe against a tree left the internet in awe. It is too adorable to watch the baby elephant learn new skills. The now-viral video was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya, on Instagram.

The clip shows the baby elephant, Nyambeni, scratching itself against the bark of a tiny tree. The elephant shifts positions to scratch itself. “She may be tiny, but Nyambenialready has life all figured out. Many infants need a helping hand with things that are second nature to adult elephants, like scratching an itch or mud bathing — but not Nyambeni! She tackles everyday tasks with proficiency and passion that belie her young age. (For instance, this head-to-toe scratching session continued for a full five minutes!)” read the caption posted with the video.

