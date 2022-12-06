CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IAS Officer Shares Video of Herd of Elephants Searching For Ragi in Tamil Nadu Forest

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 13:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Herd of Elephants Searching For Ragi in Tamil Nadu Forest. (Image: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

Herd of Elephants Searching For Ragi in Tamil Nadu Forest. (Image: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

In the video, the herd can be seen hurriedly moving in one direction. As the video proceeds, a few of them lose their path

There are innumerable animal videos on the internet that put a smile on your face. Social media has become a hub for all of these things. In a similar instance, IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of wild elephants moving together on a mud road in a hilly area. In the caption, she mentioned that its the time of the year when large herds of elephants move out of forests looking for Ragi crops in eastern ghat mountain ranges in Tamil Nadu. “Forest Teams are on their toes to safely drive elephant families back in forests. Local communities too have to play a huge role," she wrote.

In the video, the herd can be seen hurriedly moving in one direction. As the video proceeds, a few of them lose their path. However, they somehow manage to join them again. Have a look for yourself:

The video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 32K views.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:December 06, 2022, 13:26 IST
last updated:December 06, 2022, 13:26 IST