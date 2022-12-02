IAS Officer Shares Video of Tamil Nadu Fishermen And Forest Department Rescuing Dolphins

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to her official Twitter handle and shared a video of several fishermen trying to rescue two dolphins. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu after the species got stuck in a net. In the video, the fishermen can be seen untangling one of the dolphins from the nets. Once through, they take it back to the water. “Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today.Great power of fruitful community engagement.We will honour these real Heroes.Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad," read the caption.

Once taken to water, the dolphins can be seen struggling. However, they somehow manage to make their way back. Have a look:

Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today.Great power of fruitful community engagement.We will honour these real Heroes.Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad 👏 #TNForest pic.twitter.com/ZY2VvbNzgV— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 30, 2022

Since uploaded, the vodeo has managed to gather over 60K views. “Anyone who thinks dragging this way may be dangerous. You are right. Tamil Nadu fishermen have good heart for rescuing. But they also need to be trained for how to do it in a right way by Forest dept," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Great job by the fishers and the the TN forest dept. Congratulations and best wishes to all of them."

Meanwhile, earlier, an endangered pink dolphin trapped in Colombia’s Pauto River was rescued as the country’s navy, air force, and members of civil society banded together to assure the mammal’s survival. The aquatic creature was taken from the shallow waters of the Pauto River last week and carried in a vehicle to the town of Paz de Ariporo, where it was airlifted and then allowed to flow in calmer waters, reported Indian Express. It took 20 days to arrange the entire operation in order to preserve the pink dolphin, which can only thrive in freshwater. According to experts, increased water pollution and overfishing are the primary reasons for the falling populations of all freshwater dolphins. They are also at risk from fishing net mishaps, mercury pollution from illicit gold mining, and the loss of river connection caused by hydropower plant development.

