IAS Officer's Act Of Kindness Towards Specially Abled Man Is Winning Hearts

In a heartwarming act of kindness, Saumya Pandey, the Chief Development Officer (Kanpur Dehat), went out of her way to help a specially-abled elderly man in Amraudha Nagar in UP. The elderly man, on his way to buy an electronic bicycle, was met by the IAS officer who stopped by to listen to his grievances. Saumya Pandey gave instructions to the officials in charge of the welfare of the disabled to ensure that Dhaneeram received all the benefits and schemes that the government had to offer. The tweet shared by CDO Kanpur Dehat showed a set of snaps of the CDO with the elderly man.

Along with the snaps, the tweet read, “Mukhy vikas adhikari Saumya Pandey ne electronic cycle lene pahunche Amrouha Nagar panchayat nivasi divyang vridh Dhaniram ka dard suna evan har sambhav madad ki jaane hetu divyaangajan adhikari ko nirdesh diye taki vrddh jann ko sarkar ki yojana ka samast labh mil sake (Chief Development Officer Saumya Pandey went to Amraudha Nagar Panchayat to listen to the pain of disabled elderly person Dhaniram and gave directions to the Divyang Officer to provide all possible assistance to the elderly so that he could avail the benefits of all government schemes).”

Her thoughtful gesture has earned her widespread praise on social media, with users lauding her for her compassion and empathy towards the less fortunate. The incident has been hailed as an exemplary instance of government officials going beyond their call of duty to help those in need. “Paropakaar se bada koi dharm nahin (There is no religion greater than charity),” wrote a Twitter user.

परोपकार से बड़ा कोई धर्म नहीं— Rajesh Dwivedi (@RajeshD40494502) March 31, 2023

“Nice Effort Saumya Pandey Ji. Every effort made to help the needy is equal to devotion to God. God Bless You,” read another tweet.

Nice Effort @saumyapandey999 Ji.Every effort made to help the needy is equal to devotion to God.God Bless You 👍💐💐— Vidya Sagar Prayag (@TweetVidyaSagar) March 31, 2023

Another tweet wrote, “Bohot hi saraahaneey kaary (Very commendable work).”

“Respected madam, you unknowingly taught the right lesson to the officers, I wish the officers serve humanity by being sensitive to their culture, and not by becoming insensitive dictators, congratulations, the country needs such officers," read a comment.

आदरणीय महोदया जी,आप अधिकारियों के लिए अनजाने में ही सही पाठ सीखा गईं,काश अधिकारी गण भारतीयता के साथ अपनी संस्कृति और संवेदनशील होकर मानवता की सेवा करते न कि डिक्टेटर बन असंवेदनशील,बधाई हो ऐसे ही अधिकारी देश को चाहिए जो संस्कारित हों— rc chaturvedi (@RcChaturvedi52) April 1, 2023

This is not the only act of kindness moment floating around the internet. An anonymous philanthropist has spread kindness and generosity in the community through charitable acts. According to a report by Metro UK, an unnamed individual has been posting envelopes containing money in people’s letterboxes. While the individual’s identity remains unknown, a resident claims that she saw a girl posting an envelope in her house and noticed a strange car parked in the area.

On December 23, random households in the Clifton neighbourhood received cash-filled envelopes. The envelopes received by the families had the phrase ‘random act of kindness’ written on them, and they contained a substantial amount of £100 (nearly Rs 10,000). One of the lucky recipients, Sarah Lynne, said that it was her son who discovered the envelope, and he asked if it was from Santa. Overwhelmed by the kind gesture, Lynne said that the money would be helpful this year. She also went shopping with the money, bought treats for her son, and donated food to food banks. “The person behind this act is a hidden hero and has the kindest heart," Lynne added.

According to the report, Peter Dennis, a resident of Clifton, Nottingham, stated that his wife discovered an envelope in their letterbox and was moved by the generous act. The resident revealed that his wife is going through a difficult time following the loss of her father and the unexpected gift had a profound impact on her emotions.

