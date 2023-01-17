Iconic 'This is Fine' Meme Completes a Decade, Cartoonist Celebrates With a Tweet

Who does not remember the ironic phase “This is fine" which turned into one of the best memes of all time. The meme, from artist KC Green’s 2013 webcomic “On Fire," has been used on multiple occasions and it became the most relevant in 2020 with the pandemic. It includes a smiling cartoon dog that sits at a table with a coffee mug on hand, as a room goes up in flames. “This is fine," the dog assures himself. However, it may come as a surprise to many but it has been a decade since creator put out the comic strip.

This came into notice when the web comic artist KC Green recently marked the anniversary on social media website Twitter. “We passed it a couple days ago, but it has been 10 years since “On Fire", the strip I did that became the meme “this is fine," read the caption. It was first in 2013 as part of his Gunshow comic strip. However, after a year, the comic’s top two frames were posted to Reddit, the meme went viral.

We passed it a couple days ago, but it has been 10 years since "On Fire", the strip I did that became the meme "this is fine". https://t.co/AxZxDYkICs pic.twitter.com/STFYX4XS9B— kcg (@kcgreenn) January 12, 2023

While speaking to NPR, Green says, “It’s a fun challenge to try and embody a different character," he said. “And I would like to try that with some of [my] other characters."

Meanwhile, earlier, 36-year-old Angela Taylor (@funangela) tweeted pictures of a house from her neighborhood which pretty much summed up the entire year for people worldwide. The photos showed how her neighbour perfectly used the ‘this is fine’ meme to symbolise this year. The memevhas been used on multiple occasions as a symbol of troubling times but 2020 has set such a precedent that the meme has become more relevant.

In the pictures, the house has a “This is fine" sign over one of the windows. In the daytime, only the “This is fine" flames are visible through the window. But at night, a cutout of the hat-wearing dog nervously sitting on a chair is placed in the middle of them, and the whole display is illuminated. The image is taken from an Indianapolis neighborhood called Irvington in the United States where Halloween is one of the big events of the year.

