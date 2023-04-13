ICYMI: Australian Consul-General's 'Exciting Times' Cheering MS Dhoni At Chepauk

Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium was jam-packed on Wednesday night for one reason only- MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper was playing his 200th game as the captain of his side and the home crowd made sure they got a front seat to the momentous occasion. Among the spectators was Australian Consul-General for South India, Sarah Kirlew. Dressed in a jersey of the Chennai-based franchise, Kirlew made sure that she was front and centre to show her appreciation for Dhoni. But the night turned out to be a disappointment for Thala Dhoni’s fans as his team lost by 3 runs to Rajasthan Royals.

For Sarah Kirlew, the chance to witness Dhoni’s 200th match was extremely “exciting". The Australian Consul-General shared a short video of the home crowd cheering for the Chennai Super Kings.

“Back at Chepauk for Thala MS Dhoni’s amazing 200th match as Chennai Super Kings captain. As always for a Super Kings home crowd the Chennai ground is a sea of yellow and constant blast of whistles. Exciting times!” Sarah Kirlew tweeted. She also used the tags Whsitle Podu and Yellove Ready To Roar in her tweet.

Back at #Chepauk for Thala @msdhoni’s amazing 200th match as @ChennaiIPL captain. As always for a Super Kings home crowd the #Chennai ground is a sea of yellow and constant blast of whistles. Exciting times!#CSKvRR #WhistlePodu #YelloveReadyToROAR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/Uhn9b19GKw— Aus Consulate Chennai (@AusCGChennai) April 12, 2023

Twitter users were quick to show their support for Thala and CSK in the comments. “MS Dhoni is an emotion, inspiration, idol, and love for millions of people”, wrote one user.

#MSDhoni𓃵 emotion inspiration idol love for millions of people 🥹🙏🙌💎🙌— Sonu Singh Rathour (@Singh9798383677) April 12, 2023

Others hoped that the Australian Consul-General enjoyed the game.

Hope you enjoyed the game mam…— Kissan@jam (@Kissanjam2) April 12, 2023

Several fans hoped that Kirlew loved watching MS Dhoni bat. “Love you MSD hope you enjoyed his batting,” a comment read.

Love you msd hope you enjoyed his batting— Ashish (@RameshK88953998) April 12, 2023

Coming back to the game, luck was not on Chennai’s side this time. Despite a fine show by Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni himself, the side could not go past the victory line.

Dhoni looked back in his element at Chennai and smashed two consecutive sixes off Sandeep Sharma to bring CSK closer to the target of 176. But, a timely yorker by Sharma dashed all hopes of Dhoni pulling off a miraculous victory once again.

Chennai fans will also be concerned about the veteran wicketkeeper’s fitness. CSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed that the former India skipper has a knee injury. Despite his knee issues, Dhoni slammed 32 runs off 17 balls.

As per reports, Dhoni is not likely to miss any games despite his injury. Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17.

