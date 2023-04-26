ICYMI: Skier's Awesome Juggling Skills Will Make Your Day

Skiing is on the bucket list of several people. The rush of the wind on your face, the speed, the beautiful scenery- there’s nothing negative to say about the adventure sport. But some individuals cannot do without making their lives more interesting. A video doing the rounds on the Internet proves just that. A skier can be seen performing a backflip over a pile of snow. But this was not what made the clip special. The man did perform the flip like a pro. What’s more, is that he did this while he was juggling three clubs. If the task was leaving everyone impressed, the skier definitely understood the assignment.

The video will definitely leave you in awe of the man’s balance and dexterity. “Life is not lived in vain!”, the account wrote while dropping the video. There was no information about the man in the clip or when and where it was recorded.

life is not lived in vain! 💪✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/PeiyITl1l4— Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) April 25, 2023

Twitter users did not waste time appreciating the skier’s talent. “I can’t even do one of those things,” one account wrote.

I can’t even do one of those things pic.twitter.com/Z2skglRDbF— King of Sardonica, PhD, M.D., CFA, Esq. (@KingOfSardonica) April 25, 2023

Others just reacted with an open-mouth emoji.

😯— Kyle Payne (@KyleLPayne) April 25, 2023

Last year, Andri Ragettli, a professional freestyle skier, left his followers impressed when he attempted to juggle a football while skiing. A Real Madrid fan, Ragettli balanced the ball from one foot to another while he skied. He managed to keep the ball in the air for the entire duration of the video. The clip was shared by the official Instagram handle of Real Madrid, with just one word – “Wow”.

Another clip of a skier has grabbed attention online, but not for his awesome balancing skills. A clip shared by ABC News showed a skier’s close shave on a mountain.

Recorded in France’s La Grave region, the chilling footage captured the skier happily going on his way when he suddenly plunged almost 50 feet into a crevasse. The skier landed with a thud into the hole. The footage will surely give you goosebumps. The skier was soon rescued by his companions.

“It’s a doozy: Dramatic video shows the moment a skier in the French Alps plunged about 50 feet into a glacier crevasse. Luckily, the skier was pulled out of the hole and rescued by his companions,” the caption of the clip read.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here