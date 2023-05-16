If You Think You Are A Pro At Word Games, This Puzzle Is Just For You

If you need to boost your concentration and focus or want to test your problem solving skills, there is no better way than optical illusions. These puzzles are bound to test your mental faculties to the maximum. Be it a spot the difference problem or a simple word game, we bet these problems are bound to be fun. Speaking of riddles, if you can manage to solve this one, then you might be on the track to be the sharpest person in your acquaintance circle. We bet the answer will not come easily to you.

The puzzle dropped by an Instagram account named Optical Illusions shows a man looking at his hands, with a confused expression on his face. “He has one, and a person has two, a citizen has three, a human being has four, a personality has five and an inhabitant of Earth has six. What is it?” the riddle asked.

If you think this riddle is easy to solve, you might have to reconsider your opinion. Instagram users found it tough to crack the problem.

“My brain hurts!!!” a user wrote.

“Whoever did this riddle is a genius!” a user commented.

Others were confused as to whether the correct answer was syllables or vowels. “Vowel or syllable," an account wrote.

If you managed to get the correct answer, then you are a pro at solving riddles. Want to test your key for details a bit more? Then, another optical illusion doing the rounds on the internet may just be for you. The puzzle features the beloved cartoon character SpongeBob Squarepants. Your task is to find the difference between two photos featuring SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krab within 10 seconds.

Did you spot the difference between the two photographs? If not, we have a hint for you: Look at the burger on the bottom right corner. The answer’s right there.

Optical illusions are a great way to test your attention and eye for catching details. These riddles are also a fun pastime you can engage in with your friends and family. If you are feeling lazy or bored, just try your hand at solving some illusions or puzzles. It is sure to recharge your mind and make you feel more focused.