'If You’re Sick, Prove it': Italian Restaurant Manager Fired For Threatening Letter to Staff

An Italian restaurant manager in Kansas, US was sacked after he threatened staff members by requiring them to show documentation if they needed time off. The boss reportedly lost patience and began demanding documentation of illnesses, canine deaths, or personal crises.

The manager of the Olive Garden restaurant had informed the staff through email how frequently people were missing work. According to a US-based news source, KCTV5, the restaurant manager had instructed staff members in writing that if anyone calls out, “you might as well go out and find for another job.”

The inconsiderate outburst from the restaurant manager, which threatened to fire workers who called in sick more than thrice in the following month, caused a stir after it went viral on social media. If employees call in sick more than once a month, the manager has asked them to work somewhere else. The boss went on to give their own example of never calling in sick and always arriving on time despite being in a car accident.

The manager wrote, “If you’re sick, you need to come to prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us. If it’s a ‘family emergency’ and you can’t say, too bad. Go work somewhere else”. The note further read, “Do you know in my 11.5 years at Darden how many days I called off? Zero.” He continued, “I came in sick. I got in a wreck literally on my way to work one time, airbags went off and my car was totalled, but you know what, I made it to work, ON TIME.”

Take a look at the note below.

"Bring your dead dog in to prove he died" is the tip of this rants iceberg pic.twitter.com/jQwZthpKTS— Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) December 7, 2022

An Olive Garden representative told local TV station KCTV that the message was “not aligned with [the] company’s values”. They said, “We strive to provide a caring and respectful work environment for our team members”. “We can confirm we have parted ways with this manager”. Local news channel KCTV said that the manager was fired on Tuesday.

