IFS Officer Asks Users to Differentiate Between Jaguar and Leopard. Can You Identify the Cats?

No matter how good you are at spot the difference game, this challenge will leave you scratching your head. Unless you are well-versed in the difference between the pattern on jaguars and leopards. Indian Forest Service Officer Praveen Kaswan shared a tweet with two pics of the majestic animals. With just their backs visible, it is a hard challenge. The tweet read, “Let’s see how many can identify. Which one of them is jaguar and which one is leopard? The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things.” Check out the snaps here:

Lets see how many can identify. Which one of them is Jaguar & which one is Leopard. The pattern makes the difference, apart from other things. pic.twitter.com/C68YIlDKCC— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 28, 2022

Social media users flooded the tweet with their answers. Almost all of them were able to correctly identify the creatures. Some of them even provided the reasoning behind their answers. A Twitter user wrote, “While leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes. Jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots. Jaguars on average are stockier and heavier than leopards and have a distinctive blockiness to their heads.”

While leopards are covered in more solid spots and rosettes. jaguars sport blocky rosettes with distinct internal spots. Jaguars on average are stockier and heavier than leopards and have a distinctive blockiness to their heads. pic.twitter.com/FwQtn0qcNC— Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) November 28, 2022

“Very easy to identify. Basic difference: Leopard: The spots on them aren’t of big size and the gap between the two spots is very less. Jaguar: Spots are big and the gap between two spots is also big compared to the leopard,” read another tweet.

A third user tweeted, “Sir, you’ve made us memorize after teaching so many times. [The one] with Inner spots are Jaguars. Without inner spots are leopards.”

Sir ji apne padha padha kar yaad karwa diya hai 😀Inner spots- JaguarWithout inner spots- Leopard— Gaurav Solanki (@IamSolanky) November 28, 2022

Kaswan often shares fun quizzes on his Twitter handle. He recently shared a snap of a bright green snake that he came across early in the morning. The IFS officer asked Twitter users to guess the species of the reptile.

Early morning meeting today, while he was in his mushroom house. Let’s see who can guess the species. pic.twitter.com/x1SVZ3FD5o— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2022

Turns out it was a Pope’s Green Viper Snake. The venomous pit viper belongs to the family of Viperidae. It is native to northern and northeastern parts of India, Southeast Asia, and parts of Indonesia. It can grow to be 770 mm long, which includes a tail length of 170 mm. The nocturnal and arboreal species, if threatened, vibrates its tail.

Were you able to spot the difference?

