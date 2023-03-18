IFS Officer Shares Incredible Video of Chital Herd, Leaves Twitter Amazed

An Indian Forest Service officer has recently shared a video of a chital (spotted deer) herd on Twitter, running through a jungle, which has been well-received by social media users. The video, shared by IFS officer, Praveen Kaswan that has been filmed in slow motion, captures the beauty of the animals as they run freely in their natural habitat. The caption of the video reads, “How freedom looks like. Yesterday."

This is not the first time that Kaswan has shared such videos on social media, as many officers of the Indian Forest Service remain quite active on platforms like Twitter.

The video has already been viewed by more than 25,000 users on social media, with many expressing their admiration for the beauty of nature.

How freedom looks like. Yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vUx46y8SP4— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 18, 2023

One user commented, “Absolutely fantastic, I wish we could also have such freedom." Another user wrote, “Where else can we find such freedom? Amazing." Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Freedom in nature.”

Along with the video, Kaswan also shared a photo of the herd of deer just starting to run, captioned “Get set go. Prey base augmentation," which has also been liked by thousands of social media users. One user responded by saying this augmentation might be much needed today while another user asked what prey base augmentation is. READ MORE

Videos such as these are important as they educate people about wild animals and forests, as well as the importance of conservation efforts to preserve their habitats. Social media can be a powerful tool to spread awareness about environmental issues, and it is heartening to see Indian Forest Service officers like Kaswan using it effectively to promote conservation efforts.

