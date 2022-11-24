CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » BUZZ » IFS Officer Shares Photo of 'Green Snake' Found 'In His Mushroom House'. Can You Guess The Species?
1-MIN READ

IFS Officer Shares Photo of 'Green Snake' Found 'In His Mushroom House'. Can You Guess The Species?

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 16:43 IST

Other, India

IFS Officer Shares Pic of 'Green Snake' And Asks Users to Guess the Species (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

IFS Officer Shares Pic of 'Green Snake' And Asks Users to Guess the Species (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

An IFS officer shared a pic of a green-coloured snake that rested in his mushroom house when he clicked the pic. He even asked internet users to identify the species which left them guessing.

Snakes are one of the deadliest reptiles existing on earth. While one can’t imagine the bone-chilling moment when it occurs in front of us, most people find their videos and photos quite interesting to watch. Maybe it’s their curiosity as a ‘die-hard’ animal lover or they just find it fascinating, can’t say.

However, if you’re one of them, then you’d definitely love to identify the species of the snake spotted in a recent photo posted online. An IFS officer shared a pic of a green-coloured snake that rested in his mushroom house when he clicked the pic. He even asked internet users to identify the species which left them guessing!

“Early morning meeting today, while he was in his mushroom house. Let’s see who can guess the species," wrote Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. He put out the picture of the ‘green snake’ on Thursday and asked users to guess the species. And it looks like the Twitterati are quite versed with it and how!

RELATED STORIES

Reportedly, the species of snake shown in the image shared by the IFS officer is probably Trimeresurus Albolabris. Yes, the first user stated above seems to be correct. The white-lipped pit viper or white-lipped tree viper belongs to the venomous pit viper species native to Southeast Asia. According to the Animalia website, the viper is green above with the side of its head coloured yellow, white, or pale green. Common names of these species include green tree pit viper, white-lipped green pit viper, or white-lipped bamboo pit viper.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 24, 2022, 16:20 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 16:43 IST