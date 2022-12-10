IFS Officer Shares Picture Of Baby Elephant Feeding its Calf, Internet in Awe

The internet has been left amazed by an adorable photograph of an elephant feeding her baby. The picture has been shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. Social media users fell in love with the picture as it showcases the bond between the mother and child. Many were also shocked by the fact that it was a real image. In the picture, the mother elephant is seen feeding its baby around the lush green surroundings. IFS officer also penned a note that read, “I don’t know how many of you have seen an Elephant mother breastfeeding the calf. If not, here it is from the wild”.

Take a look at the adorable picture below:

I don't know how many of you have seen an Elephant mother breast feeding the calf. If not, here it is from wild. pic.twitter.com/V8nHjhuVJi— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 10, 2022

On seeing this post, social media users went on to laud the picture for how beautiful it is. One of the users wrote, “The wild is dangerous but beautiful”.

The wild is dangerous but beautiful.— Anurag Singh🇮🇳 (@Anurag_aadi22) December 10, 2022

Another user shared additional information that read, “Elephants come among a very special group of non-primate mammals which have teats/mammary glands near their forelimbs. Great Picture”.

Elephants come among a very special group of non- primate mammals which have teats/mammary glands near their forelimbs.Great Picture.😄— Samarth Jain (@samarthj_4530) December 10, 2022

A third user thanked the IFS officer for sharing the picture. The comment read, “Only in Photos, that too shared by Officers like you. Thank you for sharing”.

Only in Photos ,that too shared by Officers like you .Thank you for sharing.🙏🙏🙏— Mahtab Kasad (@MahtabKasad) December 10, 2022

Previously, a video of a baby elephant scratching itself from head to toe against a tree had the internet in awe. In the video, a baby elephant named Nyambeni is seen scratching itself against the bark of a tree. To scratch itself, the elephant shifts positions. Along with the video, they also shared a detailed caption that read, “She may be tiny, but Nyambeni already has life all figured out. She tackles everyday tasks with proficiency and passion that belie her young age. (For instance, this head-to-toe scratching session continued for a full five minutes!)”.

The video has garnered over 20,000 likes as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here