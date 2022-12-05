IFS Officer Shares Video of Tigress and Her Five Cubs Crossing a Safari Trail

Spotting a big wild cat during a jungle safari is often a very thrilling experience. And people may just not be able to find a way to contain their excitement. Just like this recent clip of tourists who spotted not just a tiger but also five baby cubs in their recent safari outing. The video, posted on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, shows a tiger family crossing the safari path as the tourist talk with excitement in the background. One can also hear a lady commanding someone to sit down. “Kunti gave a darshan with panchu Pandavas. I don’t know whom the lady was commanding to sit down in the loud voice,” the IFS officer wrote in the caption

Check out the video here-

Kunti gave a darshan with panchu Pandavas..I don’t know whom the lady was commanding to sit down in the loud voice 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kwkUEILJCZ— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 4, 2022

Fascinated by the sight of the tigers, one of the users asked, “This is amazing Sir. May I know which Tiger Reserve or Sanctuary is this?”.

This is amazing Sir. May I know which Tiger Reserve or Sanctuary is this?— TheReviewPicker (@ReviewPicker) December 4, 2022

Another user commented, “ A lovely way to start my morning. Thank you. I look forward to more coming my way”.

A lovely way to start my morning. Thank you. I look forward to more coming my way— Sunil Gupta (@SunilGu11135847) December 5, 2022

However, a few of the social media users pointed at the noise created by the people.

A user wrote, “‘Don’t make noise’ while in wildlife safari, but I think our officials and tourists are least bothered about it!

"Don't make noise" while in wild life safari, but i think our officials and tourists are least bothered about it !— R.K.D (@Rkdsecular) December 4, 2022

Yet another person commented, “Aren’t they supposed to be silent on safari ?”

Aren’t they supposed to be silent on safari ?— Krishna Mohan (@krishrkm) December 5, 2022

The video has staked up nearly seven thousand views and still counting. Susanta Nanda posts wildlife-related videos on his Twitter page. Previously, he had uploaded a video of a Royal Bengal Tiger spotting at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha.

Debrigarh Sanctuary of Odisha has one of the best prey base but was with out a tiger.Sightings of wild animals in it are also the best in entire Odisha. It brought joy when a tiger entered the Sanctuary from western side through entry gate proclaiming it as its territory. Joy.. pic.twitter.com/BF2Ll222it — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 3, 2022

In the clip, the tiger can be seen marching on his way into the dense forest. The person, recording the clip, can be heard talking in the local language. This was the first tiger spotted in four years after 2018 and it proclaimed it as its territory leaving everyone overjoyed.

