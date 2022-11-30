IFS Officer Shares Viral Pic of Baby Elephant Getting 'Security Cover' From Jumbo Group

In an adorable picture that has gone viral, a group of elephants can be seen surrounding a baby jumbo, who is being absolutely playful. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the picture depicts how protective elephants can be when it comes to ensuring the well-being of their young ones. In the picture, a group of bigger elephants are seen surrounding a baby elephant playing on a fallen tree branch. The bigger elephants are also seen eating something. Along with the picture, the caption also read, “Show me a better security cover than this. An old random click from wild”.

Take a look at the adorable picture:

Show me a better security cover than this. An old random click from wild. pic.twitter.com/tZ8xbrUPLu— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 29, 2022

Social media users were left in awe after seeing this adorable picture. One of the users wrote, “Mommy getting the young ones back. To add to it, two elder siblings left & right. What more warmth & comfort does a young one need? Not to forget the security cover”.

Mommy getting the young ones back. To add to it, two elder siblings left & right. What more warmth & comfort does a young one need? Not to forget the security cover🙃— Meenaakshi Karthikeya (@MeenakshiKart12) November 29, 2022

Another user wrote, “Bahut pyaari photo hai ….. Yeh pyaare bachche ke chehre pe kitni pyaari si masumiyat hai”, (this is such a beautiful picture. The young one looks so innocent”.

Bahut pyaari photo hai ….. Yeh pyaare bachche ke chehre pe kitni pyaari si masumiyat hai ……— Gaurav Kumar (@Videhgaurav) November 30, 2022

Some users couldn’t stop messaging on how adorable the baby elephant looked. “Cute little baby elephant,” a user wrote.

Cute little baby elephant— Sharrel Rebello (@RebelloSharrel) November 30, 2022

This isn’t the first time a picture or video of a group of elephants protecting their young ones has gone viral. Earlier, a video of a tiger attempting to hunt an elephant calf but failing due to two adult elephants attempting to protect it. As the tiger pursues them, one of the elephants can be seen looking back and waiting to protect the baby. The elephant calf is also seen clinging to the other elephant as they attempt to flee. The tiger eventually walks away after failing to capture the baby. Along with the video, the caption read, “When the apex predator takes on the calf of the largest herbivore of our forests… Watch the way elephants escort the cute little baby away from the tiger. Rare encounter, but happens in the wild”.

When the apex predator takes on the calf of the largest herbivore of our forests…Watch the way elephants escorts the cute little baby away from the tiger. Rare encounter, but happens in the wild. pic.twitter.com/NbkF265GdX— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 5, 2022

The video amassed over six thousand views ever since it was shared online.

