IFS Officer’s Unique Take Warns Us About How Dominant Species Became Extinct First

When we talk of the environmental crisis, most of its issues fall on deaf ears as we seldom take or contribute to a big step that can eventually bring ‘change’. Be it the overexploitation of natural resources or rocketing the human population, the list of problems concerning Earth is endless. And one such major debate that continues around us is about mass extinction. It’s been ages since we’ve been reasoning how an increase in the human population leads to a decrease in the habitat of other living beings due to our ‘selfish’ and non-sustainable attitude. However, our tendency to remain resistant to everything other than those concerning ‘us’ is even older.

We have almost turned a blind eye to scientists and environmentalists cautioning us about the risk of our extinction, which is imminent if the ongoing menace of climate change perpetuates. However, an IFS officer’s unique take to warn us about the same is sure to grab our attention and make us question whether such dominance is sustainable to even ourselves or not. Much to our disgrace (and negligence), the answer is a big NO!

Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan shared a cartoon on his Twitter handle which showed a man standing on the top of a structure that looked like a house made with cards. It hinted towards mankind living over the land and dominating other living species, taking their space in nature to fulfill their ‘own’ desires. The structure showed a man standing above other species, including birds, animals, insects, etc. While it would make us remark ‘Why should we care about others getting extinct?’, the officer’s caption had the most upfront reply which read, “In every earlier mass extinction the dominant species got extinct foremost.”

The social media post thus gave a powerful message ‘How dominance doesn’t conceal the reality’. Users started commenting on the post and reacted to the much-needed resolution to the environmental problem. “Minimalism and antinatalism is a requirement of our generation,” wrote a user while another one highlighted, “Warning call”. Others were also keen to emphasise the issue as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Isn’t it high time to get up and realise before mother nature gives another violent alarm to sit back and cry?

