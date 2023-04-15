IIT Bombay, JEE Rank, Class 10 Score: Desi Man's Tinder Bio Turns Dating App into LinkedIn

How far would you go to get matches on dating apps? Dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge are hardly enough to tell you what you really need to know about a person in order to date them, so people on these apps can count on some stray stats, jokes and opinions and hope for the best. Presumably in an effort to get more matches, one dating app user decided to put in his entire educational history, complete with his percentages and ranks.

In his dating app bio, the man in question included his class 10th and class 12th percentages, his all-India ranks in JEE mains as well as JEE advanced, listed that he was an NTSE and KVPY scholar, listed that he graduated from IIT Bombay in CSE (BTech), and that he currently works at Infosys. The only other attribute listed was his height and the fact that he’s looking for a long-term partner in a prompted section.

All that for Infosys. Bro is robbed. 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/qZhWsnx8J3— Indian Chan (@indianchan_) April 13, 2023

Whoever made this one is getting a lot of DMs ngl https://t.co/8Kf9qiRqVn— _._ (@longlegs074) April 14, 2023

Bro did reverse uno with Tinder as LinkedIN https://t.co/5sHehrsRJc— \\ Krish \\ (@_krishmand) April 14, 2023

Life is more than a marksheet even on LinkedIn….. especially on Tinder https://t.co/Htg4PTX1fF— Saucy bandit (Priyanka Joshi)🇮🇳 (@jopriyu) April 14, 2023

Good work lad, you've done great but that ain't the way to present yourself. Turned tinder into bharat matrimony. https://t.co/uDpRMNtT1r— observer (@alone_af_) April 14, 2023

It is sad that all he can write about himself is his mark sheet numbers. https://t.co/JbpHwTjCF4— Star Fall💫 (@Starfall_96) April 13, 2023

Man here, provided all information is correct- is tall- looks well built(can see hands)- has a good educational background- probably earning exponentially higher than people who graduated from Tier 3/4 colleges- has a recession-proof job, unlike FAANG employees https://t.co/4a9D5ai7YK— hooman🌼 (@hoomanofculture) April 13, 2023

Wah kya bio hai, bas birth certificate rah gya https://t.co/E5Qbz2WJiA— ^Rahul^ 🌕 (@amIRahul14) April 13, 2023

Anyone who has used a dating app knows it’s tough- if not downright terrifying- out there. Good on this user for putting his best foot forward!

