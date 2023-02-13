The race of cracking the competitive exams has turned educational institutions into a commercial industry where minting money at the cost of students’ careers has become a common practice today. The harsh reality has widened the gap between the rich and poor kids due to the favoured facilities accessible to a particular class of students. Popular coaching institutes charge a hefty amount to provide private tuition to only those who can afford it.

Then, what about those who actually deserve it? They are backed by teachers who aim to educate and not just earn to fulfill their mere duty as an educator! Apart from Anand Kumar, here’s the story of Shrawan who aims at teaching ‘good math’ through online classes, leaving behind the motive of the high-priced coaching institutes.

Twitter user, Rahul Raj, shared about his school friend Shrawan whom he called a ‘math genius’. He revealed that Shrawan qualified for the JEE and joined IIT in Guwahati. However, he quit an MNC (Multinational Company) to teach ‘good math’ to students in the race of highly-priced coaching institutes. He lives a simple life like that of a nomad and runs a YouTube channel to educate students for free or at minimum cost.

School friend Shrawan is a maths genius. He qualified JEE & joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths. He lives like sages, like travelers, like nomads, like crazy pple. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed pic.twitter.com/kXitMlDO9v— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 12, 2023

Shrawan can get a faculty position in any IIT JEE coaching class in India and start earning crores, but he disagrees with these institutes at the fundamental level. His angst is that these quick-fix classes kill the passion for learning mathematics in students.— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 12, 2023

Rahul further added that Shrawan can easily get a job in any of the IIT, or JEE coaching classes that could earn him a lump sum. But his passion for math and disagreement with the “quick-fix" classes have made him start his own drive of teaching the subject that could turn mathematics into a fun-learning process rather than a burden for students. Truly, dedicated people like him ensure that deserving candidates find a space in this materialistic world.

