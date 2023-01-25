A Pakistani woman’s (hopefully) sarcastic reply to a tweet is going viral. Pakistan faced a power outage in major cities a couple of days ago, and one Saima Khan sent out an appreciative tweet for her Samsung phone’s battery. This was at the point when most of Pakistani Twitter was sharing memes on how they had put off charging their phones and woken up to a power cut.

“There is no electricity since 7:30 am but my Samsung is running as good as it could. Been using it since morning and 5 dropped from 98% to 64% just now," Saima wrote in a tweet. In response, a Twitter user asked, “model?" obviously referring to the model of the Samsung phone in question. Saima’s response? “Nhe, I’m a doctor [sic]."

The jury is still out on whether or not Saima’s response was meant to be a joke. However, she has claimed it to have been in jest. “Lol, How many of you got the intended pun? Not many, I guess - by looking at quotes. No doubt, common sense is not common these days. Guys, improve your sense of humor," she wrote in a tweet.

Lol, How many of you got the intended pun? Not many, I guess - by looking at quotes. No doubt, common sense is not common these days. Guys, improve your sense of humor. https://t.co/T8QjkdoLwK— Saima Khan (@isktweets) January 24, 2023

The reply went viral and was picked up by the ‘Gems of Replies’ account on Twitter.

@thetanmay for the next round of Pakistani memes. 😁 https://t.co/DzcxRRuv3S— Moby Kanderwal (@MAKanderwal) January 25, 2023

only a doctor would say this https://t.co/GMLBJXPUKa— panicolad (@realcostc0) January 24, 2023

There’s a thing called having a sense of humour. Yehi kissi Banday ne bola hota tou ‘the boys’ lag jata. https://t.co/mTMCtdtLNW— KS (@Weeb15K) January 25, 2023

The reason I'm still here: https://t.co/sRW1Y2H5p6— See You (@Virtual_Vichar) January 25, 2023

If this wasn’t a joke, it certainly deserves a place among the Pakistani meme pages. If it is a joke, then it has done a pretty great job. Either way, it looks like a win for Saima.

