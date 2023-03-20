'I'm Next Best Thing': Alyssa Healy Talks About Her Encounter With Young Virat Kohli

An old video which has surfaced again on social media features Mitchell Starc and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy. In the video, Healy can be seen talking about her incredible encounter with Virat Kohli over a decade ago. “Ellyse Perry and I were sitting there and this guy wandered over to us, this young Indian guy. He did not introduce himself. He said ‘hello, how are you?’ and then he said ‘I am the next big thing in Indian cricket’," said Healy. A fan has uploaded the short video on Twitter and deemed Kohli as, “Man of his words."

The title given to him is not wrong. From becoming the captain of the Indian cricket team to becoming arguably the best batsman, Kohli has proved it all. “Man of his Words, Virat Kohli said “I will be next big thing in Indian team" and he is done. Believe in Virat Kohli," read the caption. Here is the viral video:

Man of his Words, Virat Kohli said "I will be next big thing in Indian team" and he is done.believe in Virat Kohli ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HsDuahyZZx— Simmu✨ (@meownces) March 19, 2023

The video has garnered over 28K views. “If you want to know ‘how confidence is looks like’…? The Name is Virat Kohli," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “His confidence and determination puts him on top of the world cricket. King Kohli."

Meanwhile, earlier, Kohli scored 186 during a test match with Australia as he became the last batter to be dismissed.

India made 571-all out and took a lead of 91 runs. Before this, Kohli’s last Test century came way back in 2019. Also, this was Kohli’s 50th Test match at home and he was able to score a century to celebrate the occasion. Kohli’s fans had to wait 40 months for this moment. To be precise, 1205 days in total.

