An Indian woman recently shared on Twitter her negative experience with her extended family when her boyfriend revealed to them that the two of them were in a live-in relationship. “Got engaged to my bf y’day and he naively announced that we lived together (and that our families were welcome to come visit us). The way people’s faces soured at the mention of a live-in relationship, my god! Indian boomers really hate young people living their lives, don’t they," Madhura Rao wrote on Twitter.

In response, a Twitter user who is an author, wrote, “This comment got me thinking. As the father of 2 girls, would I want this for my daughters? My answer is an emphatic no. Perhaps I AM old fashioned about certain things." He has been criticised widely since.

This comment got me thinking. As the father of 2 girls, would I want this for my daughters?My answer is an emphatic no. Perhaps I AM old fashioned about certain things. pic.twitter.com/awfkfff95z — Arun Krishnan 🇮🇳 (@ArunKrishnan_) February 16, 2023

In response to a Twitter user who asked him what if he would do if his daughter happened to make that choice, he replied, “Advise. Strongly Advise. Again and again. Rinse and repeat. Try saam daan dand and bhed. If she still does it, keep an eye on her. Ensure that she knows she has my support. Make sure the guy understands that I will resort to violence if he touches a hair on her head."

Since you stole my tweet, I’ll share some unsolicited advice as well. The best thing you can do for your daughters is to teach them how to think for themselves. Help them become independent and responsible adults. Once that’s done, trust them to make their own god damn decisions. https://t.co/WkIJfRKQdV— Madhura Rao (@madhurarrao) February 17, 2023

you know whats hilarious about this type of parenting is it doesnt stop your kids from living such lives it just stops them from telling you https://t.co/xTnrYcWu4K— 👤 (@khogayehumyahan) February 18, 2023

Take note about how it's a "man" making decisions for women. If you want your daughters to shun you, then you're definitely doing the right thing! And I speak as an Indian daughter of an Indian father. https://t.co/6TByBbxCwi— 🏳️‍🌈 HI YAAH🏳️‍🌈 - trying to pass STEP 1 (@San63475592) February 18, 2023

As an Indian woman, I hope Indian fathers overcome their deeply regressive social contexts and have the heart to want their children happy, and trust their children enough to know what makes them happy rather than worrying about their "reputations" or "what the neighbors think." https://t.co/nSY8UDFP25— Aparna Nair (@DisabilityStor1) February 18, 2023

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here