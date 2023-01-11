'I'm Smelling Garlic': Korean Influencer Tries Panipuri on Streets of Guwahati, Video Goes Viral

Desis’ love for Panipuri is indescribable! It’s one of the most popular street foods in India that is served in almost every part of the country. Be it a village or a metropolitan city, Panipuri is everywhere. Even foreigners can’t stop gushing over the ‘water balls’ (Oh, No!) as the Desi concept touches the Videshi hearts, though not tongues due to their spicy flavours. This time, a Korean influencer tried her hands on Panipuri and tasted 10 different flavours of it on the streets of Guwahati.

The video, shared by Instagram user Meggy Kim, begins with a woman dressed in a saree standing in front of a Panipuri stall. She tries various flavours of street food and rates each one of them based on her likes and preferences. Beginning with tamarind, she rates it 3/10 with Garlic and Lemon flavour being on the top of her list as she gave them 10/10. Kim also tried Hing, Jaljeera, Pudina, and Hajma Hajam at Assam’s street food joint. Interestingly, she mentioned the local names of the Panipuri flavours followed by their English translations. Just like every other Indian, she loved the “lahsun" flavour and comically exclaimed, “I’m smelling like garlic now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meggy Kim (@meggykim_)

The video went viral on social media and amassed over 911K views on the photo-sharing platform. Indians also started reacting to the video and some of them even remarked that they’ve never tasted so many Panipuri flavours. “Here me after being born Indian got to know for the first time that there are so many flavour of Pani puri ………. Sigh my whole life is a lie,” wrote a user while another one stated, “As an Indian, never knew Pani Puri had these many flavours.” Others started commenting about their favourite flavours and said, “Need justice for tamarind Pani puri.” “Her taste so different with Indian. Indians here love tamarind as well hehe," mentioned the fourth user.

