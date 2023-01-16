‘I’m So Middle Class’: Guy Who Thought ‘H&M is a Luxury Brand’ Sparks Conversation on Twitter

What is your favourite fashion brand? While some would say it’s Zara or H&M, others would opt for a more affordable option like Westside, Max, Pantaloons, etc. It’s the price factor, that along with choice decides a viable clothing brand for an individual. Again, for some, fashion is a ‘luxury’ while for others it’s a ‘necessity’. This discourse was recently taken up on social media after a user commented how he thought that the fast fashion clothing brand, H&M, was a luxury brand.

Twitter user, Jay, took to the site to comment, “i’m so middle class that i until now used to think h&m is a luxury brand”. His remark resonated with the Desis who started flocking in to post their views online. “Even Zara isn’t a luxury brand,” highlighted a user while another comically commented, “It is considered a cheap brand offering fast fashion”. Some users who literally felt the same (like Jay) were sent in shock after the tweet grabbed the eyeballs of several internet users. Half of the replies (or questions) read, “It’s not???”.

i’m so middle class that i until now used to think h&m is a luxury brand— Jay  (@notanetizen) January 10, 2023

Even Zara isn’t a luxury brand — Nikolaus Klaus (@novemberkilo17) January 10, 2023

What is it then pic.twitter.com/757HLfe58a— Onkar Ojha (@OnkarOjha4) January 10, 2023

It’s not?— Dr. Aviral Rastogi (@igotsar009) January 11, 2023

And McDonald’s is fine dining?— nitin israni (@nitinisrani5) January 11, 2023

Isn’t it — Myvin Barboza (@myvin_barboza) January 11, 2023

It’s not ? really ?— Adarsh Jee Pandey (@adarshgpandey) January 11, 2023

Is it not? — Rahul Singh (@buildwithrahul) January 14, 2023

If that wasn’t enough, someone quipped, “Mai to Mcdy ko bhi luxury maanta hoon (I even find McD to be luxurious)." Are you also the one who thinks, ‘My whole life was a lie?’ Don’t worry, now you know that you’re not alone!

Taking to the massively-filled comment section, a tweep also explained, “Fast Fashion in the USA is a luxury in India. Like almost everyone and their dogs has an iPhone or a car in the USA, they are considered a luxury in India."

Fast Fashion in the USA is a luxury in India.Like almost everyone and their dogs has an iPhone or a car in the USA, they are considered a luxury in India.— Yerramilli Srivatsav (Or simply Sri) (@Driverup3) January 11, 2023

Extreme middle class “US"— Onkar Ojha (@OnkarOjha4) January 10, 2023

For the unknown, fast fashion describes trendy but low-quality products that move quickly from the design to retail stores to meet up the trends in the industry. Zara and H&M are currently the two giant brands in the fast fashion field.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here