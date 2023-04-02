Image Depicts Nick Jonas' Reaction While Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar, Fans Call it 'Apt'

Many Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas made their way to the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. While celebs posed for pictures at the event, a video surfaced on social media where Karan Johar can be seen meeting PC. In the video, both of them can be seen hugging and having a gala time together. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name Sarayu Pani has taken a screen grab of the video and depicted Nick Jonas’ expressions. Many seem to agree with her.

“Nick Jonas’ face is like “wait don’t we hate this guy?" read the caption. It happened when Karan was seen greeting Deepika. The duo was catching up when Ranveer took notice of Karan and excitedly greeted him. Moving forward, Karan made his way to Priyanka Chopra and her husband. The filmmaker greeted Priyanka and Nick with hugs and air kisses.

The tweet, since being uploaded, has gone viral. Have a look:

Nick Jonas’ face is like “wait don’t we hate this guy?” pic.twitter.com/86IaNoeua6— Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) April 1, 2023

“Nick’s face is me when my parents embrace toxic relatives in Desi events/gatherings," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Bechara kaafi confused hai."

Nick is also in the industry. Very sure he's been put in a place where he had to hug someone he hates/dislikes too.But fyi, idk who she's even hugging. What's the tea. — LMstan ☆ (@LMStanology101) April 1, 2023

Ya’ll are so funny today i can’t stop laughing https://t.co/ZqwzMkVh2h— Rawan Khan 🐌🇸🇦 (@mvzxi) April 2, 2023

Fr 😭😭i love this guy https://t.co/OPfGu37aG0— Anaaya (@Mainhumadhubala) April 2, 2023

Alexa play in the background “ Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.” https://t.co/zMEWWtc2Ld— Fatima (@theFatimaN) April 2, 2023

Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The family was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen holding Malti in her arms as she posed for pictures with Nick. This marked the couple’s first public spotting with their daughter Malti in India. Priyanka is expected to stay back a few more days for the promotions of Citadel.

