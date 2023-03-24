Lots of images on social media tell a story but the truth behind them is very different from what it looks like. This is because the image creates an illusion that we fall for so easily and then social media users make it go viral, making others believe in what we see at first glance. But when the truth comes forth, it is often underwhelming as compared to what you believed. One such image of “rock floating in thin air” has gone viral on Twitter. Take a look:

This photo is an example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First you see a rock floating in the air and then… pic.twitter.com/mbBJeT5ZwC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 22, 2023

The image shows a piece of land towards the bottom of the image and a rock that seems to be floating in the air. But the truth behind the image is something and Massimo, the user who posted the image, revealed the same in reply to one of the comments below the image.

The image was shared with the text, “This photo is an example of how optical illusions mess with your mind. First, you see a rock floating in the air and then…” When a viewer sees the image for the first time, it indeed looks like a rock floating in thin air with no support around it. But the truth is that the rock is resting in still water which gives a perfect reflection of the rock’s unsubmerged part right below, making it look like a floating rock.

The image’s perspective is what makes it look like the rock is in thin air. The tweet has more than 1.1 crore views. Many users debated in the comments.

And then I still see a rock floating in the air .— Emrah The Fighting Falcon 📸 (@EmrahCos9011) March 22, 2023

A user wrote, “And then I still see a rock floating in the air.”

or, a rock reflected in the water?— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 22, 2023

To this Massimo replied, “or, a rock reflected in the water?”

No, it's not.Remove "First you see a rock floating in the air and then…" and see how many people say what they really see - a rock & it's reflection in still water.YOUR statement leads readers to "see" a floating rock & has nothing to do optical delusions.— Whirled Peas (@GetARealCoffee) March 22, 2023

Another user debated, “No, it’s not. Remove “First you see a rock floating in the air and then…" and see how many people say what they see - a rock & its reflection in still water. YOUR statement leads readers to “see" a floating rock & has nothing to do with optical delusions.”

Well, that's part of *illusion*, it's called like this for some reasons.— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 22, 2023

Massimo then said that this was part of the illusion which is why he put the image in those words.

