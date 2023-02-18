Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has the best work view. She also shared a glimpse of her work diaries with her followers on Friday. The Indian-American economist, in a recent tweet, revealed the “best way to work" while sharing some lighter moments from her life. Gopinath posted a photo of her pet pooch sitting next to her laptop with the caption, “The best way to work." The white fluffy companion is indeed very adorable and followers of Gita Gopinath agree why it is the finest way to work with your pet pooch by your side. Take a look at her tweet below:

The best way to work pic.twitter.com/egDYvb2BWd— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) February 17, 2023

Gita Gopinath’s tweet has amassed over four lakh views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were quick to agree with her way of working as they went on to pen messages about the same in the comments section. Sharing a picture of their pet near the workstation, one of the users wrote, “I agree”.

Another user quipped, “A watchful eye helps with ensuring you maintain focus”.

😂😂! A watchful eye helps with ensuring you maintain focus!— Jared Osoro (@jmosoro) February 17, 2023

One more user wrote, “Maybe the only right way to work”.

Maybe the only right way to work !!!— Sudzz (@sudzz71) February 17, 2023

A user shared an adorable picture of his pet dog and wrote: “Maltese have the most beautiful eyes. Here is mine.”

Maltese have the most beautiful eyes. Here is mine pic.twitter.com/VKNOnyvRlg— a (@abhay_vk) February 17, 2023

“My maltipoo loves to sleep next to my desk and pretty much all day,” read this user’s comment.

My maltipoo loves to sleep next to my desk and pretty much all day 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Lv4WlvkzbD— Avnish Katoch (@AVnishKatoch) February 17, 2023

Gita Gopinath made history last year by becoming the first Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund. She posted a picture of the wall that includes all of the IMF’s Chief Economists on Twitter, making India proud. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Breaking the trend". She added, “I joined the wall of former Chief Economists of the IMF". Gita was appointed Deputy Managing Director in January 2022 and in the picture, she can be seen standing next to the wall and pointing to her image. Take a look.

Prior to this, the 51-year-old had already made history by being the first woman Chief Economist at the IMF. Since joining the fund in October 2018, she oversaw new analytical research conducted by the IMF on the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination goals, and climate change mitigation.

