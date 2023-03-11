Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has lavished praise on Air India. The Michelin star chef, who recently flew Air India, was very impressed by the beauty of the aircraft’s interiors and the service by the crew. Posting video of the flight’s business class interiors, Khanna wrote, “Possibly one of the most beautiful aircraft I have flown in. And impeccable service. Yes. This. Is. Air India.” The tweet went viral garnering over 6 lakh views and the number is steadily rising.

Possibly one of the most beautiful aircraft I’ve flown in. And impeccable service…Yes. This. Is. Air. India. @airindiain pic.twitter.com/ay92yAXEzL— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) March 9, 2023

The Tata-owned airline replied to Vikas Khanna’s tweet and thanked him for all the praise. Air India tweeted, “That’s a beautiful view, Mr. Khanna! We are delighted to hear that you were impressed with the service. It gives us immense pleasure to know that we could make your flight comfortable. Can’t wait to share the skies with you again soon!"

That's a beautiful view, Mr. Khanna! We're delighted to hear that you were impressed with the service. It gives us immense pleasure to know that we could make your flight comfortable. Can't wait to share the skies with you again soon!— Air India (@airindiain) March 9, 2023

Soon, other people also joined in to share their reactions. One user wrote, “Lovely! Thanks for sharing positive feedback about them. Mostly, people like to bash Air India.”

Lovely! Thanks for sharing positive feedback about them. Mostly, people like to bash Air India.— Sonny Chatrath (@schatrath) March 9, 2023

Another user replied, “A welcome change Air India. I am sure you are constantly working on improving the customer travel experience. People complaining should understand that it takes a lot of time and effort to bring favourable changes. I am sure you will be the preferred airline by all very soon.”

A welcome change @airindiain , I am sure you are constantly working on improving the customer travel experience. People complaining should understand that it takes a lot of time and effort to bring favourable changes. I am sure you will be the preferred airline by all very soon— Kamakshi (@kamakshi_misra) March 10, 2023

But some users weren’t convinced that Air India has changed for the better.

“Great, seems like the delta planes they leased recently,” a user wrote before sharing his recent experience with the airline where he found a broken tray and faulty entertainment screen.

Great, seems like the delta planes they leased recently. My recent experience late last year was of broken tray and entertainment screen not working!— SG6 (@sid_mufc6) March 9, 2023

There were others who pointed out that there was some colour mismatch in the plane’s interior. The aircraft, shown in Khanna’s video, could possibly be one of the newly leased aeroplanes from Delta Airlines.

In November 2022, Air India received its first Boeing 777-200 LR. This Boeing aircraft was leased from Delta airlines and has a premium economy class along with standard classes. Interestingly, the Tata-owned airline also unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan last year. This plan is aimed at putting the airlines on a path to sustained growth and market leadership by providing an exceptional customer experience.

