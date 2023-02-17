Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has never been one to mince his words, and his latest attack on the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government was no exception. Citing the high inflation in the country, Imran Khan took aim at the government’s economic policies, claiming that the price of 1 kilogram of ghee had skyrocketed to a mind-boggling PKR 600 billion. Imran Khan’s comments came hot on the heels of the PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government’s Finance Bill, which was recently tabled in both of Pakistan’s Parliament Houses.

However, it seems that Twitter users were not impressed with Imran Khan’s maths, and many took to the social media platform to poke fun at his exaggerated figure.

One clip of the address has garnered over 384,000 views.

Buy 1 kg ghee in 600 billion rupees. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/60gKujPMZ9— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 15, 2023

People on Twitter trolled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader with memes.

Some wondered if Imran Khan was predicting the future given the way inflation is rising. One user even wrote, “Imran khan is already in 5023 year!”

Imran khan is already in 5023 year !!— Sunny 😎😂🎬 (@KashmirAkkians2) February 16, 2023

Another one went so far as to as if the ghee was especially made using gold and diamonds.

Wow , gold, dimond particals hai kya ghee me.— Nilesh Vasava (@NileshV81256942) February 16, 2023

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, in both houses of Parliament, outlining tax measures aimed at raising an additional PKR 170 billion in the next four and a half months. This move is in response to the International Monetary Fund’s demands to secure early disbursement of about USD 1.2 billion in installments. However, Imran Khan is just not convinced that the IMF agreement is the right path for Pakistan to take.

In a televised address, the PTI chairman pointed out how inadequate this measure was going to be. He likened the IMF deal to “treatment of cancer with disprin," arguing that while it may provide temporary relief, it will ultimately lead Pakistan down a dangerous path. According to Firstpost, Khan also claimed that the default risk was only 5 percent during the PTI government. The former PM’s comments highlight the ongoing debate around the IMF’s role in developing economies and the extent to which it can help or hinder long-term economic growth

