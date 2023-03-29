Finding snakes hidden in motor vehicles has become a common occurrence now. Spine-chilling pictures of a cobra found in a bike have surfaced online from Bundelkhand and people are horrified to look at them. The snake owner tried to take the snake off his bike using a stick but the reptile was adamant and entangled itself around the bike’s handle, refusing to let go.

The incident has come to light from Sagar, Bundelkhand where a man was peacefully riding his bike when all of a sudden, he heard strong hissing sounds from the vehicle. He was scared and parked his bike on the side of the road immediately and stood aside. The cobra then came crawling out of the bike and stood tall with its hood spread out in attack mode.

Seeing the cobra on the bike, a lot of commuters stopped in awe and the traffic stopped for a while. After the bike owner failed to get the cobra out himself, he informed Akil Baba, a famous snake catcher from Bundelkhand. As soon as Akil reached the spot, he was able to get the cobra out and under his control within a few minutes. He then captured the cobra, put it in a box and took it with him. Akil then left in the forest safely.

According to News18 Hindi, the snake came crawling into the bike from one of the many farms situated around a couple of hundred meters from the Sagar District Hospital. When people saw the black cobra spreading its hood and standing tall on the bike, they did not find it appropriate to move forward in their path and waited for the snake catcher to safely rescue it.

While some decided to continue on their journey, others patiently waited for Akil Baba to arrive. A crowd gathered around the bike while the snake catcher was trying to remove the snake from the bike. If the bike owner hadn’t seen the snake hissing, he may have gotten injured which luckily didn’t happen and neither the reptile nor any human being was harmed in the incident.

