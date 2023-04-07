CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Chhattisgarh, Scared Of Being Caught, Thief Returns Stolen Money
In Chhattisgarh, Scared Of Being Caught, Thief Returns Stolen Money

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 17:24 IST

Delhi, India

As soon as the police began looking for the thieves, Shobharam found the money kept in the courtyard of his house.

In a never-heard-before story, which shocked the police, a theft took place in the Bilha area of the Bilaspur district of Chattisgarh. However, the stolen money was returned the next day by the burglars to the owner. The owner, Shobharam Koshale, had sold his village land to a person named Rohit Yadav. The registry of the land was done on March 27.

After selling his village land, Shobharam received some of the proceeds in a check while the rest was paid in cash. Of the total cash amount, Shobharam kept Rs 95,000 in the basement of his house. The next day, when Shobharam checked his basement, the entire amount was missing. Someone had stolen the cash. After the incident, Shobharam complained about the theft at the Bilha police station on April 1.

As soon as the police began looking for the thieves, Shobharam found the money kept in the courtyard of his house. The full amount of Rs 95,000 was returned by the thieves to Shobharam. This came as a surprise to the police as well as the owner.

Some people felt the thieves got scared and were afraid they would be caught. As a result, they returned the money to Shobharam. However, the police have decided to continue their search and are still looking for the culprits behind the theft.

