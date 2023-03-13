The infamous system of dowry has been prevalent for many centuries now and has ruined the lives of many families. In the cases of dowry, majorly the perpetrators are men and their families who torture women for not bringing enough wealth to the in-laws’ homes after the wedding. But recently, according to a report in The Times of India, a unique case concerning dowry has surfaced. A wedding was called off because the bride demanded more dowry. As stated in the report, the bride had already been given a dowry of more than Rs 2 lakh, keeping in mind the custom of reverse dowry. According to the traditions, the reverse dowry is paid to the prospective brides. She was not satisfied with the dowry money and finally, the wedding was called off. Later, the police informed the media that the bride was not interested in marriage either.

As per reports, the wedding was scheduled to be held at Ghatkesar, Hyderabad. The bride was to travel from her native Aswaraopet village in Bhadradri Kothagudem. The anxious groom’s family rushed to the hotel to find out what prompted the bride to take the decision. They got the biggest shock of their lives when the bride’s family reportedly told them that she sought more dowry. Infuriated with this decision, they immediately left the mandap and rushed to the police. Police summoned the bride’s family and discussed this matter.

Later, Police told the media, “The two families sorted it out among themselves and the wedding was called off. No complaint was lodged and no one (was) booked. It turned out that the bride was not interested in the marriage, so she tossed up the demand for more dowry and didn’t turn up at the ‘mandap’."

Social media users were left flabbergasted by this news and commented that the bride and her family had practised gender discrimination. According to some users, she should face charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act, of 1961.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here