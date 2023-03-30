In the digital era, online modes of transactions are becoming common. Owing to this, online scams are also growing like never seen before. A farmer from Gwalior attempted to buy a buffalo online from Sharma Dairy Farm in Jaipur but was conned out of Rs 87,000. Hotam Singh Baghel was impressed by the offer of a buffalo for Rs 60,000 after seeing a Facebook advertisement. Singh got in touch with the farm’s owner, Ashok Kumar Sharma, who demanded Rs 4,200 for moving the buffalo from Jaipur to Gwalior.

However, when the buffalo failed to reach on time, Singh was forced to pay an additional amount of Rs 12,000 after Sharma claimed that the GPS tracker of the vehicle’s GPS was not working. Unaware of internet payments, the farmer took money from his wife’s jewellery and paid the bill. Sharma subsequently increased his demand to Rs 25,000, which Singh complied with by mortgaging his wife’s other ornaments.

When the buffalo still didn’t show up at Singh’s door, he finally contacted the driver, who said the vehicle had been in an accident and the buffalo had broken its leg. When the driver demanded more money, Singh recognised he had been conned and immediately called the police.

Singh has filed a complaint to the crime branch’s cyber cell. The police are investigating the incident and trying to find the accused. SP Rajesh Singh Chandel has handed over the complaint to ASP Rajesh Dandotia who is probing the matter after taking cognizance of it. As soon as the accused is detected, immediate action will be taken.

Hotam Singh, a resident of Gwalior is a farmer. He saw the advertisement posted by Ashok on the internet for the online sale of buffaloes. At that time, he wanted to purchase a buffalo and thus fell into the trap laid by Ashok.

According to authorities, such incidents serve as a reminder of the need for caution when operating an internet business and the importance of doing an in-depth investigation before making any purchases.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here