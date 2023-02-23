If you have ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart in recent times and have received a counterfeit Rs 2000 note along with your order, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s face printed on it, do not be rattled. Half the country has received the same with their Swiggy Instamart orders as well. And no, it is not some devious scheme but a brilliant marketing strategy for the web series Farzi streaming on Amazon Prime right now.

Swiggy Instamart took OTT show marketing in a novel direction by dispersing fake Rs. 2,000 notes to promote the action-thriller movie Farzi (fake). This marketing strategy was accomplished in collaboration with Prime Video. The plot of the series centres around a con artist (Shahid Kapoor) who forges 2,000-rupee notes while a police officer (Vijay Sethupathy) is hot on his tail.

Drawing inspiration from the ‘Farzi effect’, the day after the release, all Instamart orders in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad were accompanied with a flyer in the form of farzi (fake) Rs 2,000 notes.

On most of these notes being distributed, Shahid Kapoor’s image appears in place of Mahatma Gandhi’s. On a few of the notes, you can also see Vijay Sethupathi’s picture. Reserve Bank has been replaced with Bank of Instamart, and the RBI logo has been replaced with Swiggy’s. Also visible below is the Prime Video logo.

Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Marketing at Swiggy, said to a media portal, “We’re thrilled to work with Prime Video to spread the word about Farzi in a way that is equally as unusual as the narrative itself, which is both intriguing and unique. All Swiggy Instamart orders came with the “Farzi" note flier, which was a perfect fit for the show and captured the attention of thousands of Instamart users nationwide. They reacted to us admirably.”

Swiggy Instamart is a rapid commerce grocery service that debuted in August 2020 and is available in more than 25 cities.

