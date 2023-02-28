The use of firecrackers is a common sight during most celebrations in India. Playing with fire, however, has its own dangers. Recently, CCTV footage from a shop in Uttar Pradesh, which shows a fireworks accident being sparked off, surfaced on Twitter. The incident occurred on Monday, February 27, in Greater Noida’s Dadri region during the Jagannath Shobha Yatra. The video shows a vehicle laden with firecrackers catching fire and burning to a crisp. One person lost their life in the accident while another is grievously injured and is admitted in a hospital.

The security camera from a shop opposite the site of the explosion was posted on Twitter. It shows people walking talking near the shop and walking on the road right before a ball of fire hits the e- rickshaw across the road. At least four people were around the vehicle, with two sitting in it. Following the initial explosion, the entire vehicle, reportedly carrying more fireworks, erupts in flames. The loud crackers shoot off, creating bright flashes and a smokescreen. People run helter-skelter and duck their heads to avoid the sparks flying around.

On Monday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Greater Noida said that two people had been injured in the incident and rushed to a nearby hospital. He said that proceedings regarding the accident were underway.

The ADCP further noted that the incident came to pass when the Jagannath Shobha Yatra procession was happening in Dadri. There was a huge crowd, with loud music being played and fireworks being burst.

A later tweet by The Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar said that the explosions were sparked off due to a firework from the procession landing on the auto rickshaw, which was also carrying crackers. The rickshaw was moving ahead of the entire procession. Two people, identified as Salman and Sheeshpal, were in the vehicle and were injured in the accident.

Salman succumbed to the burn injuries in the hospital while Sheeshpal was still undergoing treatment. Investigation into the incident is ongoing and more details are still awaited.

