In This Italy Village, You Can Rent a Place at Just Rs 1000 Per Night

Everyone dreams of buying a large house, one that fulfils all their requirements. However, in most cases, the reality ends up being quite different than that, owing to the ever-rising property rates. A lot of people also resort to living in rented houses until they can afford to buy a house for themselves. But, what if we told you that you can rent a village in Italy for a nominal charge of Rs 1000 per night?

Inside an Italian village called Petritoli, located near the Adriatic Coast, a few hours east of Rome, there is a huge fort available to rent, which boasts luxurious amenities like gardens and swimming pools. And, you can get all these amenities at just Rs 1000 per night. This quaint village is one of the best options for holidaying if you love to stay close to nature.

According to a report by The Sun, the group accommodation website Palazzo Mannocchi offers a great location at an altitude of 300 meters from the sea floor and an amazing view of the surrounding countryside as well as the village itself. There is also a royal system of stay in the fort.

And, the village even has restaurants, bars, and supermarkets. Close to 200 people can stay comfortably at this place as there are 98 bedrooms there. If a group of 150 people stays for 6 nights, then It’d cost them £10,332 i.e. 10 lakh rupees. According to this, one person will have to pay Rs 1000 per night.

This is not the only golden offer, the officials of the city of Southeast Italy have announced that they will give 30,000 euros i.e. 25 lakh rupees to people who will buy the property and settle there. Under this scheme, there are preparations to resettle people in many vacant houses built before 1991. For those unaware, sometime back, the Italian government had offered Rs 24.76 lakh to settle in Calabria.

