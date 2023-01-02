In US, Women Kicked Off The Train After Pet Dog Barks At Other Passengers

In India, one needs to follow special rules if they plan on travelling with their pets. However, in America, the rules are quite lenient, and people can easily travel with their pets. During the Christmas holidays, two women were travelling with their pomeranian from Oakland to Chicago.

After travelling some distance, the dog started barking, much to the annoyance of other passengers. They then complained to the train attendant and both women were forcibly dropped at the next station. Brent Bell, a dog trainer, posted a video of the incident on social media, which is currently going viral.

In the video, Bell said he did not expect that the women would be treated in such a manner. After being kicked off the train, they had to rent a car to reach their destination and celebrate Christmas with their loved ones. He also said that the dog didn’t cause any major inconvenience to the passengers.

The women also tried to calm their pets continually. One of them kept the dog on her lap to ensure that no one faced any inconvenience. She was also trying to calm it down over and over again. In his post, Bell expressed that such injustice should not have been done to them.

However, later, the train operating company apologised to both women and stated that they can travel again with their pet dog. They also apologised to other passengers. A spokesperson informed the media that the women were warned several times.

The spokesperson also revealed that they were politely asked to get down at the next station, but they refused. Hence, they had to forcefully escort them off the train.

On the other hand, both the women told the media that they had cleaned the mess caused by their pomeranian and also pacified it, yet they were forced to get off the train.

