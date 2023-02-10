We often come across news where wild animals invade human habitats. Deforestation, climate change, and the construction of skyscrapers by destroying jungles might be cited as the primary reasons for the same. Not so long ago, a leopard created mass panic after it entered the premises of a Ghaziabad court and injured 8 people. Along similar lines, residents of Bhangadadi village of Jehanabad town in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district were left terror-stricken after a jackal strayed into the village and bit almost a dozen villagers.

Reports revealed that the jackal caused fear among the residents for about two hours, injuring eleven people. First, the animal attacked a man working on farmland, on the outskirts of the village. Upon hearing the screams, villagers rushed to the spot to see what had happened. Although they managed to chase the jackal away from the premises, the sly animal invaded the human territory again.

This time, the jackal charged at five more people from a nearby densely-populated region, including the village head, before the natives drove the animal from the site once again. The wounded villagers soon reached the local health centre for treatment. Alarm and fright gripped residents of the neighbouring villages presently inhabiting in dread of a supposed jackal attack.

As soon as the news of a jackal on the loose reached the ears of the regional wildlife in charge Soni Verma, she sent a team to the location, starting an investigation to capture the wild beast. This is not the first time that the Pilibhit region has witnessed dangerous animal attacks. In the course of one month, the residents encountered several animal killings, grievously injuring many.

Earlier, three people from Pilibhit’s Newariya and Amaria villages were mauled to death by a tiger, reported The Indian Express. Speaking of a similar incident in 2016, a two-year-old tiger entered the village premises of Pilibhit’s Mallapur Khurjia. Forest officials claimed that the animal might have strayed into the hamlet from the nearby forest. The tiger did not attack anyone and residents called the animal unnaturally “calm.”

