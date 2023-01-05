In Uttarakhand, Doctors Discover 6-Inch-Long Leech In Elderly Man's Nose

A 55-year-old man in Uttarakhand had a frightening experience after a leech found its way into his nose and caused him excruciating pain for around a month, reported ETV Bharat. The elderly man, named Ram Lal, a resident of Tehri Hindolakhal block, complained of bleeding and pain in his nose for several weeks. He also consulted several doctors but his condition did not improve.

Worried by the continuous pain, Ram Lal then went to Srinagar Combined Hospital, where ENT doctors carefully examined him, only to find out the shocking cause for his discomfort. The doctors discovered that a 6-inch-long leech was nesting inside the patient’s nose and was sucking blood that had infected his nasal cavity.

The doctors were shocked to find the foreign body living deep inside his nose for a month. After some struggle, they succeeded in removing the leech from Ram Lal’s nose. The patient shared that he had a sigh of relief after the parasite was out of his body. Shortly after the successful removal of the leech from his nose, he was discharged from the hospital.

Speaking to the media, ENT surgeon Dr Digpal Dutt stated that the patient was suffering from pain and had a bleeding nose for around a month. “He had consulted several doctors at the local level but he was unaware that there was a leech inside his nasal cavity. When I examined him, I found there was a leech inside his nose,” added Dr Dutt.

The doctor also mentioned that the leech might have entered his body after he drank untreated water, as people around the mountains drink directly from natural sources. He further added that the leech would have been tiny in size when it entered the patient’s nose.

“Since there is a high blood supply in the nose, the leech kept on sucking it and its size grew to around 5 to 6 inches,” revealed the doctor. He concluded by saying that the patient was lucky that the leech had not made its way into his trachea as it could have then been life-threatening for the patient.

