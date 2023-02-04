Heavy rainfall in New Zealand has brought major parts of the country to a standstill. Amidst this, waterlogging has compromised public transport on a large scale. While citizens have been warned to avoid driving through flooded roads, a bus driver in Auckland appeared to be unbothered by the safety advice. A video recently captured the bus driver navigating through floodwater and the visuals have left the internet divided. The clip was shared on Facebook. The person filming the video aims to capture how several vehicles have been left stranded on the road.

However, suddenly a bus filled with several passengers appears to be moving through the flooded road with quite ease. “Omg. A bus just went through it! I was trying to get the street closed off but struggling to get messages through via AT. Resorted to 111 so hopefully, in the meantime, no one else will try to give it a go,” read the caption posted with the video.

Take a look at it here:

The video, which has amassed over fourteen thousand views, also became a major topic of discussion. While a section of the internet condemned the bus driver, another section praised his relentless effort of transporting people even through heavy floods. A user wrote, “What is with these drivers?! That’s ridiculous.” Another added, “I have just picked up my jaw from the floor!” One more joined, “Ok, that’s absolute idiocy.”

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Good on ya what a skilled bus driver! Consistent speed through the water. No hassle. To the keyboard warriors, give the bus driver a break.” Another joined, “Give the guy a medal. He got people to work still on time.” One more chimed in to add, “Give the bus driver a pay raise.”

The devastating flooding has led authorities for declaring a state of emergency in the country. Not only on the roads but even a string of people were left stranded at the Auckland Airport following the cancellation of multiple flights, as per AP. Reportedly, a nationwide effort to clean up the damage has been started in New Zealand.

